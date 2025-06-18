The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been proven to support healthy aging. Over 250,000 older Ohioans rely on SNAP benefits to maintain a nutritious diet which promotes health and well-being. A study from Maryland concluded that SNAP directly contributes to a reduced likelihood of nursing home and hospital admissions. It is estimated that, on average, SNAP participation results in approximately $2,120 per year in medical cost savings among income-eligible older adults.

Sadly, older adults’ participation in SNAP is remarkably low due to administrative burden and barriers related to mobility, technology, and stigma. With rising costs of food, housing and health care, older adults must further stretch fixed incomes and make difficult choices. Hunger and malnutrition among older Ohioans are prevalent. Currently, one in five visitors to Ohio’s food pantries are over the age of 60.

On May 22, the U.S. House passed their reconciliation bill that includes devastating cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. An analysis found the bill amounts to a 30% cut to SNAP, the steepest cut in program history. I am particularly concerned about the provision that increases the age of Ohioans subject to SNAP work requirements from 55 to 64. Statewide, an estimated 144,000 Ohioans are at risk of losing their SNAP benefits due to this expansion of the work requirements. According to AARP, age discrimination continues to create obstacles for job seekers age 50-plus. Increasing the work requirement age for this population would only make it harder for older adults to get the nutritional support they need to age in their communities and manage chronic conditions.

Supporting SNAP means supporting older Ohioans. I urge you to reach out to our U.S. Senators and ask them to stand up and defend this crucial program.

By Jamie Herrmann, Executive Director, Area Agency on Aging District 7; Serving 10 Counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

