OWENSVILLE — Before Clermont Northeastern’s weekend loss to Blanchester, the Rockets were atop the National Division after edging Williamsburg in a nail-biter on a chilly afternoon.

Defensive gems and an RBI double by Hunter Kelly in the bottom of the sixth sealed a 1-0 victory for the Rockets on April 10 at Clermont Northeastern High School.

The win pushed the Rockets to 4-0 in the National Division before they fell to division leader Blanchester the next day. However, the Rockets shot to the top after their thrilling win over the Wildcats.

