Local track and field athletes had strong finishes at the New Richmond Relays.

The Milford girls team was runner-up to Bishop Brossart with 96 points, while the Batavia boys team won the April 10 meet with 94.5 points.

MILFORD

The Lady Eagles had most of their success in the track relays, including quartets winning the 1-mile (52.35), 2-mile (1:49.26), 6,400 meters (22:23.99), 3,200 meters (10:16.95) and the distance medley (13:49.65).

Milford also placed runner-up in the 4-mile (4:17.42) and the sprint medley relay (4:38.14).

Individually, Gaby Bussa won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch. Anna Jordan earned bronze with a 5-foot height in the high jump and fifth place in the long jump with a mark of 14-11 1/2. Corrine Newman placed fifth in the high jump at 4-8.

The Eagles earned wins in the 2-mile relay (1:36.08), 6,400 meters (18:33.78), 4-mile (3:37.92), 3,200 meters (8:49.40) and the distance medley (11:54.49). The Eagles quartet in the sprint medley finished second at 3:49.77, the 800-meter sprint medley relay took third at 1:41.26 and the 1-mile relay earned bronze at 45.88.

