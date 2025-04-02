On March 31, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 54, the state’s $11 billion two-year transportation budget.

The budget, which goes into effect on July 1, includes funding for critical transportation infrastructure projects across the state.

“Transportation is vital to our state’s economy. It connects Ohioans to jobs, education, healthcare, and entertainment. This budget reaffirms our commitment to providing our great state with a transportation system that is safe, reliable, and prepared for the future,” said Governor DeWine.

“Ohio makes things and moves things,” said Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. “The transportation budget that the governor signed today will ensure that we can deliver on the projects that get people and products where they need to go safely.”

– This budget allows the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and local governments to maintain a safe highway network and pursue programs at their current funding levels over the next two years. More than 90% of ODOT’s budget funding will be spent on maintenance, preservation, and improvements to existing roads, bridges, culverts, signals, signs, lights, and all other critical components of Ohio’s roadway system, including snow and ice operations.

– ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program continues to be the largest per capita in the nation. This biennium budget increases funding for this important program from $185 million to $191 million in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

– The budget signed today also includes $150 million to study and construct truck parking lots on state-owned land throughout Ohio. From 2015 to 2019, more than 460 truck crashes in Ohio were due to fatigued driving, resulting in six deaths and numerous injuries. Additionally, five people were killed in crashes involving trucks illegally parked on the shoulder of the road over the same period.

– The new budget also supports ODOT’s work to create its new Division of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). ODOT’s AAM Division will be co-located at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Springfield with ODOT’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Center.

Governor DeWine did not veto any items in House Bill 54.

