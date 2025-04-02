An arrest was made, and charges have been filed in a prostitution sting in Pierce Township.

On April 1, Pierce Twp. Police shared news that township police, working along with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office and the DEA, executed warrants on two businesses and a residence after discovering evidence of suspected prostitution operations.

Pierce Twp. Police launched the investigation after receiving complaints in late 2024, according to a press release. Since then, detectives documented evidence of prostitution at both businesses; Natura Foot Spa at 1299 Ohio Pike and Yilin Comfort Zone Massage at 1369 Ohio Pike.

