All right, a lot to cover here, but you have to let me rant for a minute.

As many of you know, I am a West Virginia Mountaineers fan. I know this team wasn’t good enough to even make it to the Sweet Sixteen, I do. But man, did they get screwed over by some of the most corrupt decisions in college sports history, as well as Indiana getting the short straw as well.

West Virginia was left out of March Madness, yet North Carolina, Xavier and Texas somehow found their way in. Baffling right? Let’s take a look into the numbers for each of these schools, and you tell me if Bubba Cunningham, athletics director of North Carolina and chairman of the committee, had anything to do with this — he did.

He secured a $104,000 bonus for getting the Tarheels into the dance on top of it. Maybe we should let Peebles High School athletics director be the chairman of the OHSAA and give Peebles the easiest route to the dance every year while giving him a bonus for doing so.

Works for Bubba, right?

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!