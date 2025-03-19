The Clermont County Genealogical Society hosted a Web Development Intern from University of Cincinnati – Clermont from January 20 through March 14. Our goals were to attract more website visitors, to make the site easier to navigate for new visitors, and to make it easier for researchers to find all of the online resources we offer. Our intern, Grace Holscher, proposed and implemented many changes to help us achieve those goals!

Grace is a dual major studying Information Technology and Digital Media. She is from Clermont County, and her classes and experience in web development, system analysis and design, and project structure analysis made her a perfect fit for our project.

The CCGS webmaster and president met with Grace weekly online. She listened to our goals, presented us with ideas like adding a Member Benefits page, and outlined how we could better organize our website. Other CCGS members read her proposal or met online to discuss and approve the changes, which Grace has now implemented.

She also has helped us by “cleaning up” the appearance of our home page, ensuring backups of new files have been added to our cloud storage and has made a new site map. Webmaster Shelley Nuss says, “Grace was enjoyable to work with, listening to our concerns and suggesting workable solutions.”

This 120-hour internship was through the Cronin Career Scholars Program. Career Services Assistant Director Megan Bastin’s streamlined process for us to select, manage and evaluate interns made it very easy for our organization to host an intern.

For a complete description of our website’s changes or to start researching your Clermont ancestor, visit www.ccgsoh.org.

