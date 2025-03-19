Clermont County athletes honored at SBAAC banquet

With the winter sports season officially closed for Clermont County schools, the Southern Buckeye Athletic Academic Conference hosted its annual winter sports award at Hamersville Elementary School in Hamersville.

Several Clermont County athletes were honored as first-team selections in various sports during the March 11 banquet.

For the SBAAC academic first-team all-stars, Western Brown’s Trenton Seibert was the player of the year in the American Division and Batavia’s Davis Smith was the coach of the year. Batavia was the American Division co-champion.

First-team selections in the American Division from Clermont County included Batavia’s Savannah Bennington, Hunter Davis and Nick Scott; Goshen’s Lucas Ryan; and New Richmond’s Lucas Hatfield.

Second-teamers from Clermont County included Batavia’s Abbi Mosely; Goshen’s Maranda Royal and Nate Quillen; and New Richmond’s Owen Pennington.

Honorable mention selections included Goshen’s Colton Perrmann and New Richmond’s Carson Corbin.

The conference also recognized individuals for their contributions.

Williamsburg High School graduate Guy Bainum was honored after volunteering many years to the school’s athletics, including being the voice of the Wildcats since the 1990s. He received the Friends of the Athletics award from the OHSAA.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!