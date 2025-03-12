There is a new scam of which to be aware.

This news comes from the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are warning local citizens that cammers are sending out text messages to Clermont County residents indicating that they have failed to appear for jury duty and there is now a warrant issued for their arrest.

If you receive a message like this, do not click on the message or call any listed phone number. Rather, call your local law enforcement agency immediately and file a report.

For clarity, if you are legitimately summonsed to serve on a Clermont County Jury, you will receive a summons in the U.S. mail, which includes a questionnaire. Authorities explain that the summons and accompanying instructions require the questionnaire to be filled out and returned to the jury office. Also, the summons will provide specific dates you are required to serve and a phone number to call to confirm your dates of service.

If you have received a summons and questionnaire from the Clermont County Courts via the mail, then you have not been summonsed for jury duty.

“Clermont County Officials will never contact any prospective juror via text message for any purpose,” say authorities.

The public may call the Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 513-732-7394.