Goshen sophomore takes 6th in 157 category

By Jake Dowling, Sun Sports Reporter

COLUMBUS — Gage Croley ended the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on a sour note, but as a whole, the three-day competition was a success.

The Goshen sophomore placed sixth in his inaugural trip to the state meet in the Division II 157-pound weight class March 9 at the Schottenstein Center.

“I enjoyed being in the arena and competing at a high level,” Croley said. “It feels pretty good. I could have gotten higher, but it still felt good.”

The Columbus venue never got to Croley. As he did in the Division II Southwest District Meet the week before, Croley opened the state tournament with a victory. He pinned Field High School senior Carter White in 4:34 to advance in the championship bracket.

“My mind was clear. The only thing I was focused on was wrestling,” Croley said.

Then, the sophomore was hit with a tough draw.

The Warrior lost 21-6 via tech fall to defending Division II state champion and 2025 runner-up Brody Saccoccia of Steubenville to drop him to the consolation bracket.

Croley rebounded with a thrilling 8-7 victory over John Glenn’s Dominic Bates and won a 4-3 decision against Franklin’s Jack Berry to advance to the consolation semifinal.

However, Croley faced 2024 Division II state runner-up Bo Hertenstein of St. Marys Memorial, and the Roughrider senior punished the Warrior sophomore with a 17-3 major decision, forcing Croley to compete in the fifth/sixth-place match.

If anything, there was a silver lining amid the tougher competition.

Croley and teammate Kash Keitz became the first Warrior wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament since Jaden Owens in 2023 in the 215-pound weight class. Keitz went 0-2 in Columbus to conclude his high school career. He finished his senior season at 37-10.

Clermont Northeastern’s Josh Groeber finished 1-2 in the tournament, and his senior season concluded at 42-8. Loveland’s Nate Boston concluded his high school career with a 40-9 overall record after going 0-2 on Day 1. Loveland senior Calob Heilman finished his high school career by going 1-2 in the tournament.

