Johnson places at state wrestling tournament

Loveland’s Madison finishes runner-up in 170 class

By Jake Dowling, Sun Sports Reporter

COLUMBUS — Wrestling lives generations deep in Liberty Johnson’s family.

The Clermont Northeastern grappler placed at the state meet and is closing in on a family milestone she hopes to accomplish before it’s all said and done.

Reaching the top of the podium.

The junior placed fifth in the girls Division I 130-pound weight class March 9 at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Schottenstein Center.

“It makes it feel really good,” she said. “The past two years I have come here, I have lost and gotten out, but after finishing fifth and on the podium, it makes me feel so accomplished.

“It’s amazing. It was one of my biggest goals.”

Meanwhile, Loveland’s Elizabeth Madison was aiming for a third straight state title in the 170-pound weight class, but Findlay’s Kate Simmons pinned the Lady Tiger in 1:22, one of just a few pins in the girls finals.

New Richmond’s Charley Jones placed on the state podium for a third consecutive year and one spot back from her bronze medal finish from a year ago.

