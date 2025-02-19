Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced on Feb. 12, at the conclusion of a three-day trial, a Clermont County jury convicted Gary Chisenhall, Jr. of 15 counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Each count is a Felony of the 3rd degree, carrying up to 5 years in prison.

Assistant Prosecutors Katie Terpstra and Christina Dattilo, along with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, worked countless hours to develop and present a compelling case against Chisenhall. This same team secured a conviction in June of 2023 for crimes against different children, including multiple sex crimes. Chisenhall is currently serving a 17 ½ year prison sentence for the 2023 convictions.

The immense courage and strength of these young girls became apparent when they not only came forward to law enforcement but looked their assailant in the face during the trial, as they told a room full of strangers, the ugly and disgusting details of what Chisenhall had done to them. Thanks to those girls and the citizens of Clermont County, Chisenhall will hopefully never have the opportunity to victimize another 14-year-old girl again. Chisenhall faces an additional 75 years in prison. He will be sentenced on March 6, 2025, by Judge Jason Nagel.

“Vicious predators like Chisenhall will be prosecuted and punished. Prosecutors and law enforcement will not be deterred in their efforts to protect the most vulnerable, our children,” Mark J. Tekulve, Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney.