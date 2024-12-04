Milford High School’s bowling season was fewer than 10 frames into its season when senior Brylie Gold established herself as one of the top scorers in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

Against Spencer at The Pin Deck, Gold rolled a two-game series of 213-211 – 424 that included 10 straight strikes over the two games. Her score was 23 pins higher than the best boy’s score, an also impressive 206-195 – 401 by Andrew Ray. Through two matches (four games), Gold had a 186.3 average, second-best in the ECC to Walnut Hills’s Nevaeh Williams (228.8).

Her performance against Spencer came despite a case of nerves that caused her fingers to swell to the point she could barely grip the ball.

“Honestly, bowling is a mental game so I can never tell if it will be a good day. Anything can happen during a match, it is always best to stay cool and be positive,” she said.

Milford coach Rob Rude, 52, a Milford resident, in his second year leading the Eagles, describes Gold as “coachable and highly competitive.”

“Brylie is a good bowler because she is talented and she works hard to get better,” Rude said. “She is still working to improve her focus and consistency so that she will be an even better bowler to help achieve her personal and team goals this season.” Personal goals include placing in the top five individually in the ECC. Gold was 15th in 2023-2024 – her first varsity season – with a 145.7 average.

“She is still working to improve her focus and consistency so that she will be an even better bowler to help achieve her personal and team goals this season,” Rude said.

Gold, 18, took up the sport two years ago as she met members of the team. “My interest only grew stronger as I continued,” she said. “I had so much fun and (a) competitive drive to be the best I can possibly be.” She said her first 200-plus game, Jan. 29 vs. Little Miami at Eastgate Lanes, is a highlight. Her career-best game was a 215 on Feb. 14 vs. Loveland at Crossgate Lanes.

As a team, Milford’s girls shared the ECC regular season title with Lebanon and West Clermont – all three teams finishing 8-1 in the league. The Eagles defeated the Wolves and lost to the Warriors. Milford meets West Clermont on Dec. 10 at Cherry Grove Lanes and Lebanon in the final regular-season match on Feb. 11 at Eastern Lanes. Overall Milford was 16-2 and won the Eastern bracket in the East-West Showdown.

Gold qualified for the Division I district tournament last season, posting a 175-155-126 – 456 in the sectional competition at Crossgate Lanes in Blue Ash. The Eagles were eighth as a team, 76 points from qualifying.

“Our team goals for this season are to compete for the ECC championship, to finish near the top of at least one regular season tournament, and to advance as a team to the OHSAA District tournament,” Rude said. To achieve those goals, young bowlers will have to fill the void left by four graduating seniors – Lilly Harmon, Cali Meshew, Mallory Rees and Stephanie Stanton. Juniors Paige Trent (149 average), Lilly Foertsch (148.5) and Kenzie Cramer (131) and sophomore Haylie Beerman (133) have completed the starting lineup so far this season.

“I really wish to advance far in tournaments and bond together like I know we can,” Gold said. “Individually, I really hope to make it further in districts than I did last year or hopefully to state.”

Milford’s boys are also off to a 2-0 start after going 11-6 (4-5 in the ECC) in 2023-2024. The roster includes a senior, two juniors and three sophomores. Junior Andrew Ray is the top scorer, averaging 217.5 (sixth in the ECC). Senior Kwami Macharia (183.5), junior Alex Meshew (169.5) and sophomores Elijah Macharia (164.5) and Tristan Carlo (151.5) are the other starters. The boys team also graduated five.

“We are hopeful that these boys can step up and have a solid season. Andrew Ray finished 10th in the ECC last season with a 198 season average and we are expecting him to be one of the best bowlers in the league again this season,” Rude said. “Our team goals for this season are to compete for the ECC championship, to finish near the top of at least one regular season tournament, and to advance as a team to the OHSAA district tournament.”

Rude began bowling competitively in the third grade; his dad gave him a plastic ball and pin set “when I was old enough to walk,” he said.

“I started going to the bowling alley with my parents as a toddler where I would watch them bowl in leagues and I would roll some balls when I could.”

He has coached bowling and has given bowling lessons for more than 25 years.

Gold, who also participates in Milford’s theater program and has played soccer, hopes to continue bowling in college.

“My career goals are to make sure I am happy in whatever path I choose,” she said. “One thing is for certain, bowling entered my life and will forever be a part of it!”