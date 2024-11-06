BrightView Health Batavia Addiction Treatment Center located at 1100 Hospital Drive recently hosted a Recovery Resource Community Day by providing information and resources vital to the success of recovery.

During the event, patient success and inspirational stories were highlighted and community partners were available to educate those regarding substance use disorder (SUD). In addition, new BrightView behavioral groups including anger management, coping skills and relapse prevention programs were shared with attendees. Telehealth was discussed and is now offered as an option as part of the behavioral health recovery program.

Since 2017, over four hundred people have died of an overdose death in Clermont County. Clermont County reported 65 overdose deaths in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The statistics for 2023 and 2024 haven’t been reported at this time.

“One person dying of an overdose death in Clermont County, or any county is one too many when treatment works,” said Andrea Hackathorn, BrightView Operations Director. “The BrightView team is committed to helping those in need. We will continue educating the community about substance use disorder (SUD) and serve as a reminder that addiction treatment is accessible to everyone. We will ensure our patients receive the support they need.”

Since opening, BrightView Health – Batavia has helped over 4,000 area residents work towards recovery through 63,000 hours of medical treatment and over 142,000 hours of counseling and therapy.