Batavia suffered their first conference loss and just their second overall loss to Clinton Massie on Oct. 18, getting blown out 41-8. Although that result clinched a conference title for Clinton-Massie, the Bulldogs still had a chance to finish the regular season at 8-2 when they hosted Goshen on Oct. 25.

Goshen came into this matchup at 2-7, having lost four of their last five.

Batavia received the opening kick-off, and drove into Warriors’ territory in just a few minutes, but faced a fourth and seven at the Goshen 32-yard line after a Marcus Hughbanks TD was called back due to a penalty a few plays prior.

That’s when QB Carson Harris threw a screen pass to Hughbanks, who made a man miss and went all the way to the house, giving his team an early 6-0 lead.

The Bulldogs then ran a fake extra-point play. Harris, who is Batavia’s holder, caught the snap and found Jaylin Lowe for the two-point conversion.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!