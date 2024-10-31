Previewing each playoff matchup involving a Clermont County high school football team

Five of the eight football programs in Clermont County reached the postseason. Let’s take a look at each playoff matchup.

All games are at 7:00 p.m. and will take place on Nov. 1.

Division IV Region 16

#14 New Richmond at #3 Germantown Valley View

The Lions reached the postseason for the third straight year after finishing the regular season at 5-5. Make no mistake about it, they have a tall task in front of them. Valley View comes into this matchup at 8-2 overall, winners of their last seven. They outscored their opponents 313-166 throughout the regular season.

