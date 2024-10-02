The end of September is when most people start taking a serious look at the Heisman race. If the season ended today, these are the four players who I think should be the finalists.

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

Hunter is an electric football player, I don’t know how else to say it. This kid plays about 130 snaps a game, and he plays every one of them with all-out effort.

In addition to being a lockdown corner, he is the Buffaloes’ leading receiver, having recorded 46 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns through their first five games.

It’s no secret that Heisman voters have heavily favored quarterbacks, especially in recent years. Since 2000, only four non-QBs have won the award.

When I think about the Heisman I think about value, and I think about winning. Hunter has been invaluable to the success of Colorado. If they finish let’s say 8-4 or better, and he keeps impacting the game on both sides of the ball like he has, this award should be his.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

The matchup between Alabama and Georgia last Saturday was an instant classic, an all-timer. Alabama hung on for a 41-34 victory after Georgia erased a 30-7 halftime deficit.

Milroe showed his dual-threat ability in this one, recording 374 yards through the air, and 117 yards with his legs. Most importantly, he stayed calm through adversity, shining in key moments against a top-tier opponent. Milroe could easily win this award, and the Tide can easily win a national championship. It’s crazy to me the amount of people who slept on them going into the season.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty is hands down the best group of five players in college football, and he is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He leads the nation with 845 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. He is truly a nightmare to try and bring down.

I sincerely hope the Broncos are the group of five representatives in the College Football Playoff so that America can see this kid in primetime. His contact balance, elusiveness, and overall ability are special to watch.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward is the best QB Miami has had in quite some time. The thing I love about him is that the play is never really over, he is excellent at making something out of nothing. He leads the country in passing TDs with 18.

The only thing I don’t love about Ward is at times he holds onto the ball for too long, something he will need to sure up in order to be a starter at the next level. But make no mistake about it, he is an elite college QB.

