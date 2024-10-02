Milford senior Nick Henke currently leads the ECC in goals with 16 and is tied for fifth in assists with seven. He is just one goal away from breaking the Milford program record for career goals, a record held by his brother. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional soccer player?

A: Lionel Messi

Q: What’s been the key to you and your team’s success this season?

A: Success comes from the whole team starting from our preparation both physically and mentally before each game. Then during the game we communicate, work together as a whole, and do what we can to control the game to the best of our ability.

Q: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

A: To finish our remaining games undefeated and attempt to break the varsity goal record currently held by my brother.

Q: What will you miss most about being a part of the Milford soccer program after you graduate?

A: After leaving Milford I’m going to miss the close community that our soccer team has developed, our team dinners, and competitive drills that all create a strong group of players on and off the field.

Q: Any future academic or athletic plans you’d like to share?

A: After graduating I plan to attend college and am still in the process of deciding where to go. I am planning to study something in the science field. As for soccer, I am still deciding what to do.