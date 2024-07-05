Bethel-Tate’s Halle Hehemann was named SBAAC National Division Field Event Person of the Year after excelling in both shotput and discus as a senior. The Northern Kentucky University commit is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate track and field athlete?

A: Valarie Allman.

Q: What does the honor of being named SBAAC National Division Field Event Person of the Year mean to you? How were you able to achieve this?

A: It was an honor to be named SBAAC National Division Field Event Person of the Year. It really showed me how much all the off-season training/weight lifting, countless hours practicing, and determination had paid off.

Q: Advice for younger athletes who hope to have successful high school school careers like you did?

A: My advice would be to work hard, stay focused on your end goal, don’t give up after one bad performance, and be confident. All the hard work will pay off in the end!

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank both of my coaches that I’ve had over the years at BTHS. They have always been available to help when needed. They have gone out of their way to give me any additional support that helped me get where I am today. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always believing in my performance.

Q: Best memory as a Bethel-Tate student-athlete?

A: I would say my best memory was being able to form new friendships that I wouldn’t have had outside of track and field.

Q: What makes the Bethel community so special in your eyes?

A: Our community is small, close-knit, and supportive. I think that is something that many other school communities don’t have. Therefore, an accomplishment for one is an accomplishment for all at Bethel-Tate.

Q: How do you hope to be remembered in the Bethel community?

A: It’s always been my goal to be remembered as the best track and field thrower to walk through Bethel-Tate. Fortunately, I was able to break the 11-year-old discus record in my junior year, and then break it again senior year. This has given me the honor of seeing my name on our school’s record board in our auditorium. I hope for years to come people will see my name on the board and remember me as a hard-working student-athlete.