Danny Shockley was named SBAAC Amercian Division Co-Player of the Year in baseball as a senior. Photo provided.

Danny Shockley helped lead the Lions to a 17-7 record as a senior in 2022. Photo provided.

Next up in the Clermont Sun’s alumni spotlight series is 2022 New Richmond graduate Danny Shockley.

Shockley excelled in baseball during his time as a Lion, earning SBAAC American Division Co-Player of the Year honors as a senior.

He also competed for the Lions basketball program, helping lead them to a 17-7 overall record and a playoff win during his senior season.

Shockley developed a love for the New Richmond community and its strong culture during his time as a student-athlete.

When he received an opportunity to work with the next generation of Lions, he couldn’t pass it up.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.