Kaitlyn Flynn posted a .536 batting average during her senior season at Milford, good for third in the ECC. The University of Indianapolis commit also was one of the more versatile defenders in the conference. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate softball player?

A: Maya Brady or Haley Mitchell.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Hibachi fried rice.

Q: What made the University of Indianapolis feel like a good fit for you? Do you know what you’ll be studying there?

A: When I was on campus for a camp a few weeks before I committed I felt very welcome there. All of the players and coaches love the game and I see huge potential for my own growth there! The campus is also the perfect size for me. In the fall I plan to study business and potentially minor in psychology.

Q: Advice for younger athletes who hope to have successful high school school careers like you did? What have you done to improve throughout your career?

A: The biggest piece of advice I have for younger girls is to buy into your own process. Focus on what you can control and get better every single day. I have improved tremendously from being the scared freshman on varsity watching upperclassmen and learning from them to the confident senior leader. The biggest change in my career came once I focused on my hitting every day and hit regularly with my hitting coach Patrick. The other big factor was I went to my gym Proforce before school all year long and got stronger.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to start by thanking my parents for making many sacrifices to help me get where I am today. I also want to thank Tim and Christy Gregory for always believing in me. I want to thank Tim for turning me into the utility player I am today. Three positions in three seasons was definitely a challenge but he helped me every step of the way.

Q: Best memory as a Milford student-athlete?

A: My favorite memory as a Milford student-athlete was hitting the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of the district final my junior year. This win meant everything to our team and the teams that came before us because we finally did it after so many heartbreaking tourney losses in the years before.

Q: What makes the Milford community so special in your eyes?

A: The Milford community is unmatched. Starting with our amazing athletic directors Aaron Zupka and Corbyn Litke. The two of them help give all of the sports at Milford coverage and everyone shows up for everyone. Aside from sports, students at Milford are very welcoming in my experience. I was a new student at Milford my freshman year and I wouldn’t have had such a smooth transition without the amazing Milford community. Our softball team’s success has brought in some big crowds whether we are home or away and it’s amazing to see.

Q: Thoughts on the direction of the Milford softball program? How did you and your senior class help lay the groundwork for the future success of the program?

A: I think the team will struggle a bit initially going into next year due to how young they are. But with the leadership of Meghan in the circle and some studs in the field around her, I think they will be okay. The Milford softball program always finds a way to win. Having just two seniors this year was hard but I think we helped continue the traditions that were set long before either of us was even there. The program is in good hands with the Gregorys.

Q: How do you hope to be remembered in the Milford community?

A: I want to be remembered as someone who anyone could talk to or count on showing up at any time.