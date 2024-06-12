The Clermont County Commissioners were recently presented with an update about the Community Development Block Grant program.

Desmond Maaytah, Community Development Administrator with Clermont Community and Economic Development gave the presentation during the commissioners’ meeting on June 10, according to information shared by the County.

For background, the CDBG program was established under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and the program allows for the allocation of annual grants to states, cities, and counties to foster the development of urban communities.

“This initiative focuses on enhancing housing, living conditions, and economic prospects for low- and moderate-income individuals through strategies tailored to the community, planning, and collaborations between government and the private sector,” reads information from the County, which added, “A notable component of this program is the CDBG (Urban) Entitlement Program.”

