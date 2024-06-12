During a recent visit to the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 (Clermont County) Unit Commander Shirley Plahovinsak learned that a female veteran residing at the Home desired a sewing machine.

According to the Home’s Volunteer Service Coordinator Vance Holbrook, the sewing machine needed was a specialty “hands-operated only” machine that cost approximately $350.00.

The DAVA Unit Commander also serves as the DAVA State Chaplain and discussed the situation with the DAV Department Adjutant Michael Stith. The DAV Department has an Engagement and Outreach Program for veteran-specific activities and Adjutant Stith agreed to provide funding for the sewing machine.

In order to expedite the process, the DAVA Unit Commander surfaced the issue with DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) at their June 3, 2024 meeting and they provided a check for the $350 amount. The Department will send a check for the $350 to the Chapter before the end of the month.

“The $350.00 check was delivered to Coordinator Holbrook on Friday,” said Unit Commander Shirley Plahovinsak, “when I volunteered at the Home’s Annual Veterans Fishing Trip.”

“We certainly appreciate the DAV Department’s assistance in making a new sewing machine,” concluded the Unit Commander, “a reality for a deserving woman veteran at the Ohio Veterans Home!”