Chase, Hunter, and Clayton Doerman were tragically killed on June 15, 2023. Although they may not be with us anymore, the New Richmond community and its youth sports association are making sure their memory lives on.

The association hosted a field dedication in the boys’ honor on May 25 prior to the CHC Memorial East Region All-Star Games. Field four at the New Richmond Youth Sports Association complex was the field that was dedicated.

“Last year when she [the boy’s mother Laura] elected for donations to come to the association itself in lieu of flowers, that’s when we got together and said, what are we going to do with this? We need to do something that’s going to honor them. Then we reached out to a couple of businesses to help us see the vision of what we wanted to do. So with the help of the donations that’s when we said let’s really make this field something great for their memory. So every kid that sees it (the field), can know that we had three boys that loved the game, loved each other, and just had a great time at the ball fields and that’s what we want current and future players to know. It’s not just about winning, it’s about how you play the game, how you build relationships,” said New Richmond Youth Sports Association President Kristin Bennett.

