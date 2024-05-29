For the fourth year, the Ohio River Challenge will take a team of approximately 20 modern-day adventurers on a 250-mile journey from Portsmouth, Ohio to Westport, Kentucky.
They will journey in 30-foot voyager canoes departing Portsmouth on June 2 and arriving in Westport, Ky. on June 10, and having their arrival celebration in Louisville on June 11.
The group will be stopping in river-towns and meeting with community leaders to share their enthusiasm for the river and to enjoy the local eateries and hospitality.
- The group will be stopping in New Richmond on June 5 and having dinner on Front Street.
This is a great opportunity to have a fun evening on Front Street and to welcome the paddlers. The full itinerary can be found at Ohio River Way Challenge — Ohio River Way.
Dr. David Wicks, Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way and Board Chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville is again the organizer. This is a fundraising activity that promotes safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio.