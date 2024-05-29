For the fourth year, the Ohio River Challenge will take a team of approximately 20 modern-day adventurers on a 250-mile journey from Portsmouth, Ohio to Westport, Kentucky.

They will journey in 30-foot voyager canoes departing Portsmouth on June 2 and arriving in Westport, Ky. on June 10, and having their arrival celebration in Louisville on June 11.

The group will be stopping in river-towns and meeting with community leaders to share their enthusiasm for the river and to enjoy the local eateries and hospitality.

The group will be stopping in New Richmond on June 5 and having dinner on Front Street.

This is a great opportunity to have a fun evening on Front Street and to welcome the paddlers. The full itinerary can be found at Ohio River Way Challenge — Ohio River Way.

Dr. David Wicks, Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way and Board Chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville is again the organizer. This is a fundraising activity that promotes safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio.