The West Clermont softball program honored their senior class of Campbell Beatty, Kaili Crowe, Shelby Allen, Addison Kasselman, Caroline Batchler, and Marta Forneris prior to their regular season finale on May 3 against Anderson.

This senior class is a special one for the Wolves program, one that helped them finish in the top half of the ECC this season.

