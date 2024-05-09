New Richmond is set to receive more than $13 million as part of Ohio’s Wonderful Waterfront Initiative.

On May 6, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced 21 new economic development projects to transform communities along Ohio’s Appalachian waterfront.

As part of the initiative, $152 million will be awarded to communities in 12 counties.

The goal is to “expand access to local waterways, revitalize historic riverfront downtowns, and create new tourism and recreational opportunities.”

The 17 riverfront communities receiving funding include Beverly, Portsmouth, Marietta, Gallipolis, Sardis, Higginsport, Ironton (2), South Point, Burlington, Ripley, Racine, Proctorville, New Richmond, Pomeroy, McConnelsville (2), Middleport, and Zanesville. Other projects included in the $152 million investment are downtown revitalizations in Caldwell and New Philadelphia, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Governor DeWine is quoted as saying, “When we launched this program, we asked our Appalachian communities to think big, and that’s exactly what they did.”

He added, “The projects we’re announcing today were developed by those living in our Appalachian riverfront communities because no one knows what’s needed to make this region thrive better than those who live here.”

It was announced that New Richmond’s Liberty Landing Redevelopment project will receive an award amount of $13,472,404.

