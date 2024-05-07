West Clermont senior outfielder Campbell Beatty recently secured the ECC batting title after finishing the regular season with a .678 average. The Northern Kentucky University commit is the Wolves’ all-time program leader in hits, runs, stolen bases, and triples. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional/collegiate softball player?

A: Crystl Bustos

Q: Favorite food?

A: Tacos

Q: How excited are you to be continuing your education and softball career at Northern Kentucky University? Do you know what you’ll be studying?

A: I’m super excited to be continuing my academic and athletic career as a Norse! I’ll be studying journalism with hopes of pursuing a career in sports broadcasting or sideline reporting!

Q: What about the softball program, academics, campus, etc made Northern Kentucky feel like a good fit for you?

A: The coaches had such a well-formed family-like environment that felt like home to me! I really love Coach Gleason’s coaching style and her pure love for her team! NKU has a great informatics program that I am excited to be a part of!

Q: How long has playing softball at the collegiate level been a goal of yours? How were you able to achieve this goal?

A: Playing D1 softball has been my goal since I started 10u. I was able to achieve this goal through seemingly endless hitting sessions and countless hours of work in my local batting cage; Thanks, Rich!

Q: Your batting average was the best in the ECC this season. What do you credit that to?

A: As I watch the pitchers warm up, I try to gauge what pitches they throw. Knowing what they feel confident in throwing before my at-bat gives me a step up in the game. Also just having fun is key to having a good game.

Q: Advice for younger players who hope to have successful high school careers and reach the collegiate level like you?

A: Have fun! Keep a positive attitude/mindset both on and off the field. Always remember at the end of the day that it is a game and it’s meant to be fun!

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: My parents have always been without a doubt my biggest supporters throughout my softball journey. I can’t be any more grateful for the countless hours spent at the ballpark, money for hitting lessons, and the road trips that felt never-ending.

Q: Best memory so far as a West Clermont student-athlete?

A: When I hit the game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh against Anderson, then Shelby Allen hit a walk-off homer two batters after me!

Q: What makes the West Clermont community so special in your eyes?

A: I find it special how my mom grew up here, went to school all through this district, and now teaches here! The WC community has always felt like home to me!

Q: When people in the West Clermont community look back on your senior class for softball, how do you hope they remember you all?

A: I hope they remember us as leaders, legacy makers, and role models. I truly believe this class has been the tightest group of friends and I’m so happy to be leading the team with them.