Haley Johnson hit her 39th career homerun in a 15-6 home win against Georgetown on April 22, 2024, breaking a school record for home runs. Graphic by Bethel-Tate Athletics.

<p>Haley Johnson is a Wilmington College commit.</p>

<p>Haley Johnson poses with teammates and coaches after reaching the 300 strikeout plateau in an April 18, 2024, matchup with Williamsburg. Photo provided</p>

Bethel-Tate senior Haley Johnson hit her 39th career home run in an April 22 win against Georgetown, breaking a school record. She also recorded her 300th career strikeout in an April 18 matchup against Williamsburg. I caught up with her to discuss these moments, her high school career, and more!

Q: What was the moment when you hit your school record-setting 39th career home run like?

