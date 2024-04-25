Haley Johnson poses with teammates and coaches after reaching the 300 strikeout plateau in an April 18, 2024, matchup with Williamsburg. Photo provided

Bethel-Tate senior Haley Johnson hit her 39th career home run in an April 22 win against Georgetown, breaking a school record. She also recorded her 300th career strikeout in an April 18 matchup against Williamsburg. I caught up with her to discuss these moments, her high school career, and more!

Q: What was the moment when you hit your school record-setting 39th career home run like?

