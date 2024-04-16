Layne Pelvit was a star for the Bethel-Tate Tennis program in 2023, being named to the SBAAC National Division First Team. He has followed that up with a strong start to his sophomore season, going undefeated in first singles play through April 14 action. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!
Q: Favorite professional tennis player?
A: Serena Williams.
Q: Favorite food?
A: Strawberries.
Q: Advice for younger players?
A: Keep practicing and your hard work will pay off.
Q: Best memory so far as a Bethel-Tate student-athlete?
A: Getting to hang out with people I would not normally hang out with.
Q: What have you done to improve throughout your tennis career?
A: I’ve practiced all the time and have listened to all the advice I have gotten.
Q: What do you and your team need to do to continue to have success this season?
A: Continue to work hard and have good attitudes.
Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?
A: I would like to thank my mom and grandma for helping me learn to play, and my coach Lori for improving me as a tennis player.
Q: What makes the Bethel-Tate community so special in your eyes?
A: All the positive attitudes and hard work.