Layne Pelvit was a star for the Bethel-Tate Tennis program in 2023, being named to the SBAAC National Division First Team. He has followed that up with a strong start to his sophomore season, going undefeated in first singles play through April 14 action. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional tennis player?

A: Serena Williams.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Strawberries.

Q: Advice for younger players?

A: Keep practicing and your hard work will pay off.

Q: Best memory so far as a Bethel-Tate student-athlete?

A: Getting to hang out with people I would not normally hang out with.

Q: What have you done to improve throughout your tennis career?

A: I’ve practiced all the time and have listened to all the advice I have gotten.

Q: What do you and your team need to do to continue to have success this season?

A: Continue to work hard and have good attitudes.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank my mom and grandma for helping me learn to play, and my coach Lori for improving me as a tennis player.

Q: What makes the Bethel-Tate community so special in your eyes?

A: All the positive attitudes and hard work.