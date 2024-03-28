Did you know that the “Obituaries” online database on the Clermont County Genealogical Society (CCGS) website (www.ccgsoh.org) now contains over 23,000 names and obituary information of people who either lived, died, had funeral services, or were buried in Clermont County? Surnames are being added on a continual basis as our volunteers work hard to input the last of the obituaries from the Card Catalog at the Batavia Library. Some of these obituaries date from the early 1800s and generally go up to about 2010. Obituaries more recent than 2010 can usually be accessed online at the following urls:

1) https://clermontsun.com/category/obituaries

2) https://issuu.com/cincinnati/docs/community-journal-clermont-042512 3) https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/local

There are an estimated 10% of surnames in this Card Catalog still being entered manually (surnames beginning with the letters K, L, M, S, and T) by our steadfast current volunteers working from home: Comte. Chair Kathy Payne, Stacie Ishmael and Pat Dudek. This is one of those indexed (searchable) databases that generations of genealogists will find useful for years and years to come. It all started about 9 years ago with the impetus of then-President of CCGS – Tom Conover.

Access to this “Obituary” database is free (without membership) on the Clermont County Genealogical Society website (www.ccgsoh.org). However, for a fee, you can join the Clermont County Genealogical Society as a member. Go to www.ccgsoh.org and click on the tab “Online Join” near the bottom of the left-hand menu.

Seeing how long a project like this takes to complete brings new appreciation for the amount of time and work involved in all the genealogy resources (databases, indexes, charts, graphs, books) we have at our fingertips today – work all done by countless of volunteer individuals over countless hours and hours of work in the past.