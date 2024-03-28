Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will conduct a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 P.M. at the Lt. Andrew Haglage Vietnam Veterans Memorial in The Union Township Veterans Memorial Park.

The Keynote Speaker will be Steve Balczo, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission. Steve is a retired Marine Sergeant Major with 29 years of service.

Each veteran in attendance will be honored with the reading of their name and branch of service. 50th Anniversary Commemorative pins will be presented to all Vietnam Veterans who have not previously received one.

The observance of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War began in 2012 with a proclamation by The President of The United States. The annual event honors Vietnam veterans, service members who were killed or missing, and their families, for their sacrifice during our country’s engagement in Vietnam. The Department of Defense has partnered with state and local governments, private organizations, and communities across America to participate in the Commemoration annually through 2025. The official date of observance is the 29th of March when the last U.S. combat forces left Vietnam in 1973. VVA 649 has been a Commemorative Partner since 2012 and has pledged to recognize the event annually.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in picnic shelter A, at the east end of the parking lot. Veterans Memorial Park is located at the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Road. For information about Chapter 649 go to www.vva649.org.