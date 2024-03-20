Below is a selection of the unofficial election results from the Clermont County Board of Elections for the March 19 Primary Election.
Registered Voters – 146,954
Total Ballots Cast – 33,176
Voter Turnout – 22.58 percent
Below is a selection of who and what was on the ballot in Clermont County in the March primary election. Winners are shown in bolded text and the winning vote total, also shown in bold, is listed next to the winning name.
Dem For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention
Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4,088
Dean Phillips
Rep For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention
Donald J. Trump 21,976
Nikki R. Haley
Ron DeSantis
Chris Christie
Vivek Ramaswamy
Dem For U.S. Senator
Sherrod Brown 4,662
Rep For U.S. Senator
Bernie Moreno 14,902
Matt Dolan
Frank LaRose
For the office of Representative to Congress, 2nd District
Republican Niraj Antani
Republican Kim Georgeton
Republican Phil Heimlich
Republican Ron Hood
Republican Tom Hwang
Republican Larry Kidd
Republican Derek Myers
Republican Tim O’Hara
Republican Charles Tassell
Republican David J. Taylor 11,471
Republican Shane Wilkin
Democrat Samantha Meadows 4,031
Democrat Joe Wessels
For the office of State Representative, 62nd District
Republican Dillon Blevins
Republican Jean Schmidt 8,144
Democrat Katie Vockell 2,778
For the office of State Representative, 63rd District
Republican Adam Bird 8,286
Democrat Tracey D. McCullough 1,327
For the office of Ohio Senate, 14th District
Democrat Mark Grauwelman 2,179
Democrat Shane Marcum
Republican Terry A. Johnson 19,897
For the office of Republican State Central Committee, 14th District, Man
Republican Greg Land
Republican Greg Simpson 12,041
For the office of Republican State Central Committee, 14th District, Woman
Republican Gloria Kirker 19,435
For the office of County Commissioner 1/2/25
Republican Bonnie Batchler 15,096
Republican Chris Hicks
Democrat Brad Combs 3,940
