Voters and election workers at the Goshen High School polling location on Primary Election Day on March 19, 2024.

Voters cast their ballots at the Goshen High School polling location on Primary Election Day on March 19, 2024.

A voter cast their ballot at the Goshen High School polling location on Primary Election Day on March 19, 2024.

Campaign representatives stand outside the Goshen High School polling location on Primary Election Day on March 19, 2024.

Below is a selection of the unofficial election results from the Clermont County Board of Elections for the March 19 Primary Election.

Registered Voters – 146,954

Total Ballots Cast – 33,176

Voter Turnout – 22.58 percent

Below is a selection of who and what was on the ballot in Clermont County in the March primary election. Winners are shown in bolded text and the winning vote total, also shown in bold, is listed next to the winning name.

Dem For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4,088

Dean Phillips

Rep For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention

Donald J. Trump 21,976

Nikki R. Haley

Ron DeSantis

Chris Christie

Vivek Ramaswamy

Dem For U.S. Senator

Sherrod Brown 4,662

Rep For U.S. Senator

Bernie Moreno 14,902

Matt Dolan

Frank LaRose

For the office of Representative to Congress, 2nd District

Republican Niraj Antani

Republican Kim Georgeton

Republican Phil Heimlich

Republican Ron Hood

Republican Tom Hwang

Republican Larry Kidd

Republican Derek Myers

Republican Tim O’Hara

Republican Charles Tassell

Republican David J. Taylor 11,471

Republican Shane Wilkin

Democrat Samantha Meadows 4,031

Democrat Joe Wessels

For the office of State Representative, 62nd District

Republican Dillon Blevins

Republican Jean Schmidt 8,144

Democrat Katie Vockell 2,778

For the office of State Representative, 63rd District

Republican Adam Bird 8,286

Democrat Tracey D. McCullough 1,327

For the office of Ohio Senate, 14th District

Democrat Mark Grauwelman 2,179

Democrat Shane Marcum

Republican Terry A. Johnson 19,897

For the office of Republican State Central Committee, 14th District, Man

Republican Greg Land

Republican Greg Simpson 12,041

For the office of Republican State Central Committee, 14th District, Woman

Republican Gloria Kirker 19,435

For the office of County Commissioner 1/2/25

Republican Bonnie Batchler 15,096

Republican Chris Hicks

Democrat Brad Combs 3,940

