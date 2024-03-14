Last week I highlighted potential AL MVP candidates. This week, let’s take a look at some players who could win the award in the National League.

Shohei Ohtani Pitcher/DH, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats: .304 AVG, 44 HRs, 95 RBIs, .412 OBP

Ohtani of course won’t be pitching this season after undergoing elbow surgery last September. While his chances of winning a third MVP (and first in the NL) are certainly diminished, I wouldn’t totally rule it out. There is no precedent for a DH winning the MVP, as it’s never happened in MLB history. But if anyone could do it it’s Ohtani, who has repeatedly done things nobody else in league history has since he entered the league.

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF, Atlanta Braves

2023 stats: .337 AVG, 41 HRs, 106 RBIs, .416 OBP

Acuna won this award last year, and he is arguably the favorite to win the award in 2024. There aren’t many “box office” type players in the MLB anymore, but I’d put him in that category. The only thing in his way of repeating is his health. Acuna has played in over 120 games in just two of his MLB seasons.

Mookie Betts IF/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats: .307 AVG, 39 HRs, 107 RBIs, .408 OBP

Dave Roberts recently announced Betts will be the team’s starting shortstop moving forward. I wouldn’t have made that move personally, but Betts does have the athleticism to play just about anywhere on the diamond. Betts should have the offensive stats to compete for the award, and his stolen base numbers will help. The only thing that could threaten his candidacy is if he struggles defensively in his first season at shortstop.

Bryce Harper 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2023 stats: .293 AVG, 21 HRs, 72 RBIs, .401 OBP

It’s time for the Phillies to get over the hump and win something quite frankly. The team didn’t make the postseason from 2012-2021 and came up just short each of the last two seasons. I’d imagine playing first base as opposed to right field has helped Harper deal with the grind that is the MLB regular season. He should be at least in the running to win this award for the third time.

Other candidates: Corbin Carrol (Diamondbacks), Freddie Freeman (Braves), Trea Turner (Phillies)

