During their meeting on Feb. 27, 2024, the Union Township Trustees appointed Austin Clements to be the next Union Twp. Fire Chief. Photo provided.

Union Township has a new fire chief.

Austin Clements has been named as the next fire chief of the Union Twp. Fire Department.

The Union Twp. Trustees appointed Clements to the position during their meeting on Feb. 27. His appointment went into effect on Feb. 28.

Clements, who was born and raised in Union Twp., has more than 13 years of experience in the fire service, according to a press release from the township.

Clements has served as a firefighter/paramedic with Union Twp. since 2015, and before being named Fire Chief, Clements served as Lieutenant for more than two years.

Prior to joining the Union Twp. Fire Dept., Clements was an EMT and firefighter/paramedic within departments and organizations throughout the region.

He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Applied Administration, and he is also a graduate of Columbus State Community College with an Associate of Fire Science.

