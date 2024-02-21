On Feb. 10, Owensville Chapter #370 celebrated its 110th anniversary with a “Friends and Fellowship” meeting.

The special guests were the members of Goshen Chapter #382, their Mother Chapter.

Since it was a regular meeting night the Officers opened the Chapter in beautiful ritualistic form. Congratulations to each officer for a job well done.

The necessary business was quickly dispensed with. A brief presentation of the history of Rob Morris, the architect/founder of the Order of the Eastern Star was given, and a special display of the historical events taking place during his life. This was very interesting and quite informative.

A gift was given to each member of the Goshen Chapter and a special gift to the Worthy Matron of the Goshen Chapter. Closing remarks were given by the Past Grand Matron of the Goshen Chapter.

Of course, there was food and Owensville Chapter’s cooks are among the best. Because this is their Birthday meal, their age-old tradition was followed by including on the menu “Chicken and Cherry Pie” which were served at the first meeting of Owensville Chapter and has been served at every anniversary meeting ever since.

This was a very warm and friendly night and all members of the Order of the Eastern Star attending had a great time. No better way to spend a February evening than with loving friends who are members of your Eastern Star family.