2023 SBAAC National Division cross country runner of the year Ryder Crawford recently committed to Rio Grande University. I caught up with him to talk about his commitment, upcoming senior track season, and more!

Q: What went into your decision to commit to Rio Grande University? Will you be competing in just cross country there or both track and cross country?

A: My decision was based on two things, the first being where can I go and contribute from the start and the other being my belief in the coaching staff being able to help me develop. Rio is somewhere where I can compete as a freshman and I have full confidence in the coaching staff to help me meet my full potential. To answer the second part, I will compete for both the cross country and track teams.

Q: What is the Rio Grande coaching staff going to do to help ease your transition to the next level when the time comes?

A: I’m going to be receiving their workout schedule over the summer so I can start adapting to their training during my off time in order to be ready once the season officially starts. My training in high school and the training at Rio is very different based on when I visited so this will help with my transition.

Q: What about the campus, cross country and/track programs made it feel like a good fit?

