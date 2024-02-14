Greetings,

I am writing to encourage residents to participate in the Facility Tours that the West Clermont School District has been offering. The remaining tours are:

Monday, March 4 at Willowville Elementary,

Monday, March 18 at Summerside Elementary,

Monday, April 8 at Withamsville-Tobasco Elementary, and

Monday, May 6 at West Clermont High School.

These sessions begin at 6 p.m. with a reception and introduction, followed by the tour, and ends with the Board meeting at 7 p.m. (which is optional). It is an informative way to learn about the facilities: the benefits and obstacles; and meet and hear from school administrators. I attended the tour of the middle school in the fall, and really learned a lot. As a parent and taxpayer, I encourage you to participate in a tour to learn more about our school district—about the current opportunities and challenges that they are facing as our district continues to grow. We can be a part of the solutions.

Please consider becoming involved and attend a tour or other events that the school district has so that you can learn more.

Thanks,

Stephanie Daniels

West Clermont Local School District parent