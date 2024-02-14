Dear Editor,

I am writing to share my recent experience attending the West Clermont Schools Town Hall on January 18th, 2024. I believe it is vital to our community to highlight the positive work being done within our schools for our future graduates.

One aspect that stood out was the sheer number of community members in attendance. It was so exciting to see how many were truly invested in the state of our district and the needs of our students.

The town hall addressed a variety of topics including, but not limited to, the state of our buildings, and outlook on student enrollment in the future. With many new communities developing in the district, as well as the age of several of our buildings, it is important now more than ever to consider how to provide not only a safe environment for our students but also a modern environment that continues to meet the needs of students of all ability.

I also appreciate the collaboration among all members of our community. From district staff, to community members, to parents of students. We all came together to help work toward a solution that fits the needs of all parties involved. The collaboration time spent on numerous topics was both encouraging and enlightening to hear the varying perspectives. In conclusion, I left this town hall feeling surer than ever that this district has our student’s best interest at heart. Information presented here has been given in thorough detail, with a deep desire to make sure every avenue has been explored to provide our students the best opportunity for growth and success.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I encourage all of my fellow residents to actively participate in future town hall meetings and community events West Clermont Schools has to offer.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Shepard,

West Clermont Local SChool District resident