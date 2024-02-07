The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our members,” said Pam Shaw, Executive Director. “As an organization, we believe education is the key to a bright future. This scholarship program allows us to assist our members as they continue their educational pursuits. Giving back to the communities we serve is a priority for us, and we look forward to awarding these scholarships to deserving students.”

Applicant must be a member of Superior Credit Union and a full-time student enrolled at an accredited technical school, college, or university. These scholarships are intended for a student who has shown success in furthering their education beyond high school. Therefore, applicants must have completed at least one semester at an accredited technical school, college, or university and have a minimum cumulative 2.75 GPA.

Applications are open at www.superiorcu.com/scholarship until 5 p.m. EST on Monday, April 1.

Applicant Eligibility Criteria

1. Applicant must be a member in good standing of Superior Credit Union.

2. Current Superior Credit Union employees, board members, and their immediate family members are

not eligible to apply (including all affiliates). Immediate family members are defined as spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children, and grandchildren.

3. Applicant must be a citizen of the United States of America.

4. Applicant must be a full-time student enrolled at an accredited technical school, college, or university.

5. This scholarship is intended for a student who has shown success in furthering their education beyond

high school. Therefore, applicant must have completed at least one semester at an accredited technical school, college, or university.

6. Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 2.75 GPA after completing at least one semester at an

accredited technical school, college, or university. If selected to receive a Superior Foundation, Inc.,

scholarship, you will be required to provide a transcript verifying your GPA.

7. Applicants who receive full tuition support (including room, board, textbooks, and other education-related expenses) from other organizations or institutions will not be considered for this scholarship.

8. Applicants who receive full tuition support (including room, board, textbooks, and other education-related expenses) from organizations such as the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services will not be

considered for this scholarship.

Scholarship Program Rules

1. Applications will be reviewed annually. Scholarship details and forms will be posted on the Superior

Credit Union website SuperiorCU.com on or about February 1st each year.

2. Scholarships are not automatically renewable. However, students may apply each year they meet the

above Applicant Eligibility Criteria.

3. Applicants may receive scholarship support from the Superior Foundation, Inc., for no more than

three (3) years.

4. Only applications that are completed in their entirety and submitted by the deadline will be considered.

5. Scholarship funds can be used towards tuition, books, dormitory lodging, meal costs, and other

education-related expenses. Checks will be made payable to the college or technical school by the

Superior Foundation, Inc., and mailed directly to the school on the student’s behalf.

6. By submitting an application, participants agree to abide by and be bound by these rules and accept

the decision of the Superior Foundation, Inc., as final. The Superior Foundation, Inc., reserves the

right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant and/or winner based on such, and all additional

expenses, injuries, and other fees that may be incurred by participants during promotion will be at

participant’s own discretion and own expense. Void where prohibited by law.

Application Deadline

Applications for 2024 are due by 5:00 PM EST on Monday, April 1, 2024.

A Completed Application Will Include Two PDF Documents:

• Completed Superior Foundation, Inc., Scholarship Application (PDF)

• An essay of 250 words or less based on the following topic:

What career do you intend to pursue and why? How will your course

work/intended degree allow you to improve your local community,

your state, or an Ohio industry?

Essays should be saved as a PDF and emailed with the application.

Make sure to include your name as part of the file name, for example:

SF_Scholarship_Application_Essay_JohnSmith.pdf

Submitting Your Application

Please complete this application process by entering, saving, and emailing the required information in a single email to Foundation@SuperiorCU.com. Please include your full name in the subject line of the

email. Applications must be submitted via email only. We will confirm receipt of every application.

Questions? Superior Foundation, Inc., Attn: Kelsey Joseph, 4230 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45807 or call 419-223-9746 or 877-717-2271.

Foundation@SuperiorCU.com