Move marks second board of education member to be appointed in January

Pictured is the Milford Exempted Village Schools Board of Education. Photo provided.

The Milford Exempted Village Schools Board of Education appointed a new member to serve on the school board.

Michael Wilson was appointed to the board of education, effective Jan. 24.

Wilson fills the seat vacated by former board of education member Jerry Combs, who resigned during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.

Wilson will serve the board through a term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Wilson is the second board of education member to be appointed in January.

Mary Anne Will was appointed during the board of education’s organizational meeting on Jan. 11.

Will fills the seat vacated by former board of education member Melissa Nolan in December 2023. Will is set to serve the board through a term ending in 2026.

Wilson has served the community in a variety of ways, including as a Life Coach at Mentoring Plus, President of the Terrace Ridge Homeowners Association Board of Directors, and as a Board Member and Volunteer Coordinator for the Milford Basketball Association. He is also a certified Nonprofit Board Leader and an active member of the Oddfellows Fraternal Organization, according to information shared by Milford Schools.

Wilson is a sales executive in educational IT solutions, with more than 11 years of experience working with K-12 and higher education institutions.

