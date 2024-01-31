Bill modifies the law regarding village dissolution and was co-sponsored by local house legislators

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed into law Ohio House Bill 101, which modifies the law regarding village dissolution.

DeWine signed the bill into law on Jan. 30.

HB 101 was co-sponsored by Representatives Adam C. Bird (R-New Richmond) and Jean Schmidt (R-Miami Township)

HB 101 was introduced in March 2023. It passed the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate, and it was sent to the DeWine on Jan. 25.

The bill modifies the law regarding village dissolution, and also makes appropriations and provides authorization and conditions for the operation of state programs, according to information from DeWine’s office.

Through HB 101, Bird and Schmidt sought to bring clarity in how to dissolve a village.

Inspiration for HB 101 came after the years-long process of dissolving the village of Amelia, a process that is still ongoing after voters in the village decided to dissolve the village in November 2019.

