According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Study, only seven (7%) percent of Ohio veterans participated the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) from 2017 to 2019.

On January 8, 2024, bipartisan legislation was introduced by Congressmen Mike Levin and Derrick Van Orden to help combat food insecurity among veterans.

Currently low-come veterans, who maybe underemployed, working in low-wage jobs, or have physical disability, are on average less likely to participate in SNAP than the overall low-income U.S. population.

The bipartisan Veteran Hunger Coordination Act (H.R. 8852) would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to submit a report on how states have targeted veterans in their annual SNAP outreach plans and coordinated with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities and veteran service organizations (VSO’s) to connect veterans to these programs.

In every state, thousands of low-income veterans participate in the SNAP to put food on the table for their veterans. Bureau of Census statistics indicated that 1.212 million veterans have received SNAP benefits, at any one point, during 2017 to 2019.

In 2020, the youngest veterans, aged 18 through 24 years old, had higher unemployment rates than veterans of other ages. This may reflect their transition from service.

Veterans may face significant barriers to employment. For example, these younger veterans may have little work experience beyond military service, have trouble finding employment that matches their skills, discrimination by employers and the lack of access to support services.

“Anyone who served our country should never struggle to feed themselves or their family,” said Congressman Levin. “It’s critical that we connect our veterans to these programs and resources to ensure they’re getting the vital nutrition assistance they need.”

“During my time of service, I relied on WIC to put food on the table, so I know how important programs like SNAP and WIC are for servicemembers, veterans, and their families,” said Congressman Van Orden, a United States Navy Veteran.

“Those who serve and have served our nation should not have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” noted Van Orden.

“While there’s more, we must do to take care of our veterans, this is an important step toward increasing the number of those who will benefit from nutrition assistance programs,” continued Levin. “It’s the least we can do to support our nation’s heroes and their families.”

“In having the GAO submit a report on SNAP outreach to veterans, Congress will have a greater understanding of how we can continue working to combat veteran food insecurity and ensure they are being connected with their local Veteran Health Administration (VHA) facility to get the resources and support they need,” concluded Van Orden.

To apply for SNAP benefits in the State of Ohio, veterans can apply online or in person at the veteran’s county agency or request an application to be mailed to a residence. Veterans over the age of 60 years old or a disabled veteran may also be eligible for SNAP benefits. If veterans need assistance with the application process, they can contact (866) 635-3748.

My Opinion: H.R. 8852 will require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to produce a report indicating how states are assisting veterans in obtaining SNAP benefits by their annual Outreach Plans. The states would also be required to explain their coordination efforts with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and various veteran service organizations.

I have been told that the first step in solving a problem is to admit that there is a problem. The anticipated GAO Report will be the first step in identifying why veterans are participating in a lower rate in SNAP than the non-veteran population.

Other Census Bureau statistics indicate that seventeen (17) states have a higher percentage rate of veterans participating in SNAP than the State of Ohio. For example, Oregon, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Illinois all have higher veteran SNAP participation percentages than Ohio.

According to a RAND Corporation Report published in 2023, there are two (2) groups of veterans that do not participate in SNAP, in direct comparison with their non-veteran group population. They are: older veterans and veterans with disabilities that prevent them from working.

The RAND Corporation Report recommended increasing SNAP access to these veterans and a need for early interventions by the VAMCs and veteran service organizations (VSOs) to these service members, who are at risk of becoming food insecure.

The SNAP is implemented at the state level. The State of Ohio should do a better job of enrolling veterans in these two (2) groups and the passage of H.R. 8852, the Veteran Hunger Coordination Act, in Congress will be the first step in this process.

I would encourage all VSOs and the VAMCs to get involved in publicizing the SNAP and encourage older veterans and disabled veterans to enroll in the Program.

Congressman Levin explained the situation best, when he said: “Anyone who served our country should never struggle to feed themselves or their family.” Our veterans served their country and they deserve the same food security benefits that are being received by our non-veteran population.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and DAV Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.