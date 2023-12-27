Artist Christina Wald’s show opens Jan. 8; reception to be held on campus Feb. 27

Artist Christina Wald will share her illustrative works and book in an exhibit, “My Sketching Obsession,” Jan. 8 – March 22, 2024, in the University of Cincinnati Clermont College Art Gallery. The artist will also be on hand for a reception, book signing and workshop Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, from 12:30 – 3:20 p.m.

All art gallery events are free and open to the public.

Christina Wald is an illustrator and designer. She has illustrated more than 60 picture books. Her latest books — “Sloth’s Treehouse Inn” (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press), “Return to Kew Gardens” (Phinda Publishing; an exclusive for Kew Gardens in London) and “The Train Rolls on to the North Pole” — were released in 2022. “Hadori Stands Up” was released summer 2023, as was “Sketching Here & Everywhere: My Sketching Obsession,” a book showcasing sketches and Wald’s personal journey as an artist.

Wald launched the Cincinnati Urban Sketchers Chapter and is the social media coordinator for the international Urban Sketchers nonprofit. She also teaches illustration and narrative storytelling at Northern Kentucky University.

The artist’s latest book, “Sketching Here & Everywhere: My Sketching Obsession”, showcases her sketches and personal journey as an illustrator and product designer. The book covers sketching from life, urban sketching and sketching from one’s imagination, as well as exercises that Wald developed while working with students. The UC Clermont Art Gallery is located in the Snyder building on the college’s campus at 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at ucclermont.edu/community-arts.