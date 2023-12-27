On December 21, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced that after being convicted of 17 counts by a Clermont County jury, Christian Raidin Montgomery was sentenced by Judge Anthony Brock to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 66 years. In November of this year, after a two week trial, a jury convicted Montgomery of 2 counts of Aggravated Murder, 4 counts of Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Robbery, 3 counts of Robbery, 3 counts of Aggravated Burglary, 1 count of Burglary, and 1 count of Tampering with Evidence. As required by Ohio law, the Court merged many of the convictions, ultimately sentencing Montgomery on 2 counts of Aggravated Murder, 1 count of Aggravated Robbery, 1 count of Aggravated Burglary, and 1 count of Tampering with Evidence.

On July 14, 2022, Montgomery, then 17 years old, and others planned to rob Rusty Larison of a small amount of marijuana. During the robbery, Montgomery produced a firearm and ultimately shot and killed Rusty Larison. Upon hearing the struggle, Rusty’s son, Ryan Larison came to the aid of his father. When confronted by Ryan, Montgomery shot and killed him as well. Montgomery then fled the scene and hid the murder weapon, which was ultimately located by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit.

During the sentencing hearing, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lara Baron Allen noted the senseless nature of the murders, and requested a sentence of Life with the possibility of parole after 30 years as to each aggravated murder. Allen noted that Montgomery should be incarcerated as long as possible due to his complete disregard for human life, and because he has continued to commit violent acts while incarcerated.

“Montgomery has never once shown an ounce of emotion or remorse for his actions. I have no doubt that if ever released from prison, he will continue to commit violent crimes. It is my sincere hope that this sentence will bring the Larison family a sense of peace and justice. My office, in conjunction with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit, worked countless hours to secure these convictions, and provide the family with some sense of closure.” – Mark J. Tekulve, Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney.