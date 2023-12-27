On December 11, 2023, I received a newsletter from Congresswoman Kat Cammack indicating that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced that all World War II veterans are now eligible for no-cost VA health care, medical services, and nursing home care.

All World War II veterans who served between December 7, 1941, and December 31, 1946, are eligible under this expansion, regardless of their length of service or financial status. These veterans will not have to pay co-pays, enrollment fees or monthly premiums.

World War II veterans, who were not previously approved for VA health care in the past due to income limits, should apply again. Income levels do not apply anymore due to this expansion. However, the World War II veterans must apply for VA health care, if they are not currently enrolled.

In 1996, Congress passed the Veterans Health Care Eligibility Act of 1996. This Law exempted veterans of the Mexican Border period or World War I from having to meet certain requirements to receive VA benefits. The Clermont Sun newspaper published an article on December 1, 2021, concerning the elimination of VA restrictions on World War II veterans.

The Joseph Maxwell Cleland and Robert Dole Memorial Veterans Benefits and Health Care Improvement Act of 2022 was finally passed and included in the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2023 as Public Law No.: 117-328, Title I – Health Care Matters; Subtitle A- Access to Care (Section 101).

The VA has been reaching out by phone and mail to encourage WW II veterans, who are not currently enrolled in VA health, to apply. Veterans who enroll may also keep their private providers, Medicare, and most other insurance to meet their health care needs.

“These members of the Greatest Generation answered the call to serve when our nation –and the world needed them the most,” said VA Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Shereef Elnahal. “We are proud to provide world- class, no-cost health care to these heroes at VA, and we encourage them to enroll today.”

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey, Ohio has the ninth-largest share of World War II veterans in the United States. According to the 2020 Census data, the State of Ohio had 22,627 World War II veterans and the United States had 512,607 World War II veterans.

My Opinion: Now, that World War II veterans are going to finally receive their VA health care and medical service benefits, seventy-seven (77) after the end of World War II, Congress should focus their attention on another group of ignored veterans.

These veterans are the “Forgotten Veterans” from the “Forgotten War.” They are the 500,000 still-living Korean War veterans, who served from June of 1950 to July of 1953. The State of Ohio has 56,557 Korean War veterans residing in it, as of the 2020 Census.

This specific subject was addressed in a previous article that appeared in the January 12, 2022, issue of the Clermont Sun newspaper.

During the Korean War, which lasted three years and one month, the United States sustained 33,739 combat deaths and 103, 284 wounded. As of December of 2023, there are still 7,600 Americans classified as missing in action (MIA).

The VA veteran population projection indicates that the median age of the Korean War veteran in 2025 will be 93 years old.

It is difficult in estimating how many Korean War veterans will use the VA medical services and assistance if income limits (the means test) and other requirements are removed. This is caused by the fact the many of the veterans served in both World War II and the Korean War.

If legislation is introduced in Congress to exempt Korean War veterans from any requirements, then the Congressional Budget Office will research and project the cost of this veteran earned benefit for the living Korean war veterans.

The exclusion of service-connected disabled veterans from the requirement of means (income) testing for medical treatment or service received at VA Medical Centers has been supported by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

The DAV has first affirmed this principle during their 2018 DAV National Convention held in Reno, Nevada.

Hopefully the sacrifices made by the Korean War veterans will be recognized and legislation will be passed in Congress to provide VA medical services and assistance to them without any restrictions.

We owe it to the “Forgotten Veterans” of the “Forgotten War” not to “Forget” them anymore and provide the medical benefits that they earned.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County.) He can be contacted at plahovinsak@msn.com.