Stepping Stones hosted its 7th annual Sporting Clays Tournament on October 20, 2023, at the Sycamore Pheasant Club in Loveland. The event raised a net total of more than $95,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Attendees hit the course for a clay shoot featuring 75 targets and a flurry game. Supporters raised money for the organization by participating in a raffle and a live auction with premier packages. Scott Stough, Chris Belletti, Graham Vollmer and John Taylor representing Seasons Best Landscaping won the team competition. Scott Stough was the winning individual shooter. Platinum sponsors from the event included the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation and PLK Communities. Gold sponsors included Johnson Investment Counsel, Seasons Best Landscaping and the Wyler Family Foundation. Guests enjoyed a dinner sponsored by SugarCreek.

“We are so appreciative to everyone that came out and supported the Sporting Clays Tournament this year,” said event co-chairs Peter Borchers and Brian Folke. “It was a great day of raising support for Stepping Stones and their programming for individuals with disabilities.”

Stepping Stones is an impact agency serving more than 700 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.