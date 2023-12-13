The Goshen Board of Education took the final step to put a bond issue on the upcoming March ballot.

During their regular meeting on Dec. 11, the board approved a resolution for the bond issue request to appear on the March, 19, 2024 ballot.

The school district says that the bond issue would pay for the construction of the first two phases to address enrollment growth.

Phase 1 would see 14 classrooms added at Goshen High School, 10 classrooms added at Goshen Middle School, and 10 classrooms added at Spaulding Elementary. Campus safety and traffic improvements are also part of the project.

Superintendent Brian Bailey has previously explained that the bond request would be Phase I of a two-phase plan to address growth that will take the district through the next 10-15 years of operation.

