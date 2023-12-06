Experienced township administrator and economic development professional Kris McClintick joined Clermont County today as Director of Community and Economic Development.

McClintick served as administrator for Harrison Township in Montgomery County the last nine years. He had been with the township since 2000, starting as assistant director of community and economic development. After three years, he was appointed to director of community and economic development, a position he held for eight years. He was promoted to assistant township administrator in 2011 and township administrator in 2014.

“Clermont County is clearly positioned for dynamic growth,” McClintick said. “I look forward to working to facilitate that growth for the businesses and residents of Clermont County.”

Bonnie Batchler, President, Clermont County Board of County Commissioners, said: “Kris McClintick’s experience and unique set of qualifications made him the ideal candidate to serve as the next Development Director for Clermont County.”

“In addition to proven economic development success, Kris McClintick possesses strong communication, budget and management skills,” Commissioner David Painter said. “He has a track record of inspiring confidence in fellow employees and building public trust. He is a great addition to the Clermont County economic development team.”

“We look forward to Kris McClintick putting his years of experience to work guiding the solid team in Community and Economic Development,” Commissioner Claire Corcoran said. “These are exciting times in Clermont County—and we have a team in place to bring us to the next level.”

Prior to working for Harrison Township, McClintick held positions with the cities of Xenia and Sidney. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.