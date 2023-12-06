On Nov. 16, some 16 members of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter competed in the District Food Science competition held at Talawanda High School. The High School Food Science team placed first out of 18 teams in the competition. On this team was, Joanna Hamilton who placed first, Abigail Masterson who was second, Olivia Liming who was fourth, Hailey Wendling who was sixth, Jaxxon Johnson who was seventh, Eden Myers who was tenth, and Andru Preston who was 13th. These members were top 20 out of 148 members. Other team members were Katelyn Brandenburg, Ben Bracher, Lucia Taylor, Liz Brumbach, and Breanna Idlett. Good luck to the top four individuals who will compete in the state event on Jan. 13, 2023.

The Middle School Food Science Team was second in the District. On this team was Aiden Palmer who was second, Braydin Barnes who was fifth, Hailey Hacker who was ninth, Lily Lane who was 11th. We are beyond proud of all our members and all their hard work.